KCAC Baseball and Softball Championship Tournaments Returning to Salina in 2027

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) is pleased to announce that the 2027 KCAC Baseball and Softball Championship tournaments will once again be held in Salina, Kan., following the success of those tournaments located in Salina in the 2026 season. Kansas Wesleyan University will once again serve as the host institution for these championship events.

The baseball championship will return to Dean Evans Stadium, while the softball championship tournament will once again be played at the softball fields at Salina South High School.

“The KCAC is proud and excited to bring these championships back to Salina for another year,” Brandon Buchanan, KCAC Commissioner, commented.

“Frankly this was a no-brainer. After the tremendous successes we saw last spring at both championships in our first year, plus Dean Evans Stadium serving as an NAIA Baseball Opening Round site in 2026, we had no other choice but to bring these back. These will only continue to grow, improve, and give our Softball and Baseball student-athletes and programs what they deserve a premier championship host site to spotlight our highly competitive conference in both sports. We thank the City of Salina, Kansas Wesleyan University, and Salina South High School, none of this would be possible without their continual support, and collaboration.”

Both championship tournaments will take place May 5-8, 2027, with May 9 scheduled as a “Rain Day” if it is necessary to make up games due to weather. There are also plans for a “Meet and Greet” with the teams on May 4, 2027, as a way to connect with the community of Salina and the youth of the region.