KC Musician Headlining First Friday

A Kansas City area musician will highlight First Friday events in Salina later this week.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, on Friday, April 6th, programming kicks off with First Friday visual arts events downtown at The Flower Nook, 204 and 208 E. Iron Avenue, with four simultaneous events: an exhibit by Karen Holiday, BYOA (Bring Your Own Art), Salina Central Gallery Showcase, and a hair competition with Hays Academy students.

Art walk events continue at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe, with “Glimpses,” photography by Brian Brinegar and “Innovative Art” at the Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe, both from 5 to 7 p.m. On display at Prairieland Market, 305 E. Walnut, are watercolor paintings by Cary Brinegar from 5 to 8 p.m. Musician Ethan Eckhart is live at at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The satellite First Friday Night Live venues include Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, featuring an exhibit by Native American artist Kelly Anquoe from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and at Lakewood Discovery Center, 205 Lakewood Drive, a “Wildlife Art Event” featuring Bonnie Neubrand of the Wild Pencil. There also will also be prints from artist Richard Sloan, displayed by the Audobon Society, at Lakewood Discovery Center.

Finally, the featured FFNL music show is Dan Bliss at Paramount Bar at 7 p.m. Bliss is a performer with a well-traveled repertoire of traditional blues, folk and swing tunes. His songwriting will be showcased, along with his trademark finger-style guitar work and vocals, from his latest CD “That’s What I’m Here For.” Bliss has made his home in Kansas City for more than 20 years, and is inspired by the city’s strong traditions of blues and jazz and its wealth of local talent. While Bliss’ focus is primarily on solo acoustic performance, he also has played with Kelley Hunt and his own band Bluetonium.

Admission is free and family friendly for all April 6 FFNL events. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements about Friday Night Live and First Friday programming for April and May