KBI Marijuana Enforcement Won’t Change

At executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Thursday will not change the way the Kansas Bureau of Investigation enforces marijuana laws. The executive order reschedules marijuana it from a Schedule I drug, things like heroin, LSD, an Ecstasy, to a Schedule III drug, like Tylenol with codeine.

According to the KBI, rescheduling is not the same as legalization. The cultivation, distribution, and possession of marijuana-derived THC products remains illegal under state and federal law, and the KBI will continue to enforce existing laws.

The marijuana products sold today are highly potent and pose a direct threat to public health. Rescheduling will allow qualified scientists to conduct reliable research on the long-term impact on the human brain of the use of high-concentration THC products. We believe this will conclusively prove the connection between marijuana use and mental health disorders, especially in children and teens.

Marijuana products remain just as illegal today as they were yesterday. The KBI will continue our efforts to protect Kansans, especially Kansas children, from those who sell these illegal and dangerous products.

