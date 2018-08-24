KBI Joins Search For Missing Kansas Woman

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is joining in the search for a missing woman in southwest Kansas.

According to the agency, at the request of the Liberal Police Department they are now aiding the search for a 24-year-old missing woman who has not been seen or heard from since early July.

Shaila Schlenz was last seen in Liberal on July 3, by her family. Schlenz is a white female, 5’ 2” tall, weighing approximately 115 lbs., with brown or red hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance, or the current whereabouts of Schlenz, is asked to call the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0141, or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.