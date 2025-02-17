KBI Agents to Assist ICE

Kansas has become the second state to deputize state law enforcment to work with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Attorney General’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security which will allow KBI agents to work with ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens from Kansas. Kansas is one of the first states in the nation to enter such an agreement.

According to the AG’s Office, under the terms of the agreement, a limited number of KBI agents will receive ICE training which authorizes the agents to arrest illegal aliens, to serve and execute warrants for some immigration violations, and to issue immigration detainers.

Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act authorizes states and political subdivisions of a state to enter into such agreements.