Kaylie Shultz Named 2025-26 Gatorade Kansas Girls Cross Country Player of the Year

Picture courtesy of Huey Counts

Salina Central junior Kaylie Shultz has been named the 2025–26 Gatorade Kansas Girls Cross Country Player of the Year, the highest individual honor in high school athletics.

Shultz is one of 610 high school student athletes honored each year. State winners are chosen in 12 different sports and one national finalist will be named in each.

Shultz earned the award for her excellence on the course, in the classroom, and through community involvement.

Her junior cross country season was highlighted by winning her first KSHSAA Class 5A state championship, finishing with a time of 17:26.3. She also posted the second-fastest 5K time in Kansas state history with a time of 16:45.3 at Salina Central’s AVCTL II League Championships.

In the classroom, Shultz maintains a 4.0 GPA and serves as Salina Central’s Junior Class Vice President. She begins her senior year next fall.

In the community, Shultz has volunteered her time to Special Olympics, the Relay for Life Salina Youth, Salina Central Trunk-or-Treat and the Salina Kansas Toy-A-Thon.