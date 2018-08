A Kansas woman is celebrating after finding her family’s dog weeks after a deadly crash in Chaffee County.

Samantha Orr announced Saturday that she found Bentley the Goldendoodle on a mountain near Buena Vista, 19 days after a Jeep crash that killed her mother.

People had spotted Bentley near the scene of the August 7th crash but say he ran away when approached.

Orr says it took some coaxing, but she was finally able to get Bentley to come to her so she could take him home.