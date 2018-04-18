Kansas Wildfire Disaster

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has issued a disaster declaration in response to a series of wildfires in the western part of the state.

Wildfires were reported Tuesday in Stanton, Morton and Wallace counties. At least 90 homes in Stanton and Morton counties were evacuated when the fire threatened the area.

Wallace County Sheriff Larry Townsend says several structures were damaged and three firefighters were taken to a hospital with injuries after the flames reached their truck.

According to Butler County Rural Fire and EMS, moments before flames consumed a Butler fire truck, a yell for help came over the radio, and then silence. Minutes later two firefighters were spotted making their way out of harms way from the smoke and flames that over took them. The fire truck was a total loss. The agency says they are in need of monetary donations to replace the truck.

