Kansas Wheat to Host Free Wheat Rx Programs

Wheat Rx is a partnership between Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension to disseminate the latest research recommendations for high-yielding and high-quality wheat to Kansas wheat farmers.

​Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension will host two free Wheat Rx educational programs on August 12 in Hays and August 13 in Wichita, providing the latest research-based recommendations to help producers prepare for the upcoming winter wheat season.

​“Wheat Rx is about helping producers make informed decisions every step of the way,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations for Kansas Wheat. “A successful harvest is the culmination of the choices producers make throughout the growing season, from selecting area-appropriate varieties to fertilization programs to disease and pest management decisions.”

​The program will begin with an introduction and details of a new National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) grant project designed to enroll more Kansas wheat acres in conservation programs. This project is of particular interest to Certified Crop Advisors, because it includes incentive payments for CCAs who enroll acres in conservation programs. The program will also highlight opportunities for growers to adopt conservation practices through the initiative. Attendees will learn how conservation practices can improve soil health, water management and long-term farm sustainability while creating new opportunities for their operations.

​The focus will then shift to profitable wheat production, as Romulo Lollato shares the latest research on improving wheat profitability and introduces an upcoming grower network designed to strengthen on-farm decision-making. Following lunch, Deepak Joshi will discuss precision agriculture strategies to help producers improve wheat yields, optimize inputs and increase profitability.

​Kelsey Andersen Onofre will also provide the latest recommendations for wheat disease management, equipping attendees with practical, research-based strategies to protect yield and grain quality throughout the growing season.

Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits will be available throughout the day, with eligible sessions offering credits in Soil & Water, Crop Production, Nutrient Management, Pest Management and 1A.

​Both Wheat Rx programs are free to attend and include coffee, donuts and lunch. Registration is encouraged.

​The Hays Wheat Rx program will be held on August 12 at the LB Event Center. The Wichita Wheat Rx program will be held on August 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Airport Wichita. For those unable to attend in person, the Wichita program will also be available via livestream. Those who wish to participate in the livestream must register for the event.

​In addition to educational events like these seminars, Wheat Rx includes a series of Extension publications and other educational resources designed to address key management areas of hard red winter wheat production. These publications feature the latest research data funded in part by Kansas wheat farmers through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s two-cent wheat assessment, providing producers with practical recommendations they can apply in their own operations.

To learn more, view the complete agenda or register for either Wheat Rx program, visit kswheat.com/wheat-rx-registration.