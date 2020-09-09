Salina, KS

Kansas Wesleyan vs Saint Mary Soccer matches postponed

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 9, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan University and the University of Saint Mary have announced the postponement of their men’s and women’s soccer games scheduled for Saturday, September 12. The games were to be played at Berkel Stadium in Leavenworth.

The postponement was at the request of USM due to the school’s COVID-19 protocols.

Kansas Wesleyan and USM continue to consider the safety of our students, faculty, staff and our larger communities. Every effort will be made to reschedule the games later this season and appropriate announcements will be made at that time.

KWU’s men’s team returns to action on September 16 at Concordia (Neb.) in Seward, Nebraska. The women will play again on September 26 at Avila.

