Kansas Wesleyan University Ready to Speak

Kansas Wesleayn UniversityFebruary 28, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan University Coyote is ready to speak.

Sort of. More accurately, the KWU Religion and Philosophy Department wants business, civic and educational leaders in Salina to engage in citywide community conversations designed to provide a non-partisan forum where ideas, concerns, and challenges can be discussed openly.

The first forum, called Coyote Speaks, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Ad Astra Books and Coffee shop on Santa Fe. The topic will be “Think: Education and Community.”

The Kansas Wesleyan Religion and Philosophy Department for a number of years has utilized a series of learning activities based upon Christopher Phillips’ “Socrates Café.” That has become the signature teaching tool of the department.

The Socrates Café consists of a series of participant-led, participant-focused dialogues over specific topics. These are crucial in giving participants the opportunity to reflect and think critically as well as promote civil discourse.

Coyote Speaks brings the Socrates Café beyond the confines of the university to establish a discussion forum within the larger Salina community. This series of public forums reflects the native American tradition of wise discourse.

The project is based upon an identified a community need.

Salina, like many communities, faces great political and social divisions. Coyote Speaks is designed to provide a non-partisan forum for civic leaders to share ideas, concerns and challenges can be discussed openly.

No record is kept of the conversation and confidentiality is strictly maintained.

Dinner is provided, but participation will be limited to the first eight people who make a reservation.

The forum is made possible by a grant from the Hall Center for the Humanities at the University of Kansas. To make a reservation, call or text Dr. Phil Meckley, KWU professor of Religion and Philosophy, and Chair of the Department of Religion and Philosophy, at 785-577-1754.

