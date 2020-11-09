Kansas Wesleyan sweeps KCAC Women’s Basketball weekly honors

Kansas Wesleyan’s Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) and Kelcey Hinz (JR/Whitewater, Kan.), have earned the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Nov. 2-8 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

The duo helped the Coyotes go 2-0 on the week, beating Southwestern in the Kansas Conference opener in Winfield, and then beating Ottawa last Friday in Salina.

Hill was phenomenal for the Coyotes in the two games, helping KWU go 2-0 on the week to start conference play. Against Southwestern, Hill scored 17 points and had eight rebounds, helping KWU rally from a deficit to come back and win the game. Against Ottawa, it was a career night for Amanda. She scored a career-high 30 points and equaled her career high with 11 rebounds in KWU’s victory. For the week, Hill shot 51.4 percent from the field, including going 7-of-16 from 3-point range for 43.8 percent. She nearly averaged a double-double, with 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. She also averaged 3.5 assists per game for the week.

Defensively, Hinz was a force for the Coyotes. She helped KWU pick up two big wins, including on the road at Southwestern and at home against Ottawa. Hinz averaged 14 rebounds for the week, which included 9.5 defensive rebounds per game. She also averaged 2.5 blocks per game for the Coyotes. Hinz was a dominating presence in the block for the Coyotes, making any attempt at a basket a challenge.

The Coyotes are back in action with a pair of games this week. KWU is on the road at Sterling on Tuesday night, then hosts McPherson on Friday inside Mabee Arena.