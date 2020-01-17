BREAKING NEWS

Kansas Wesleyan Football announces staff changes

January 17, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan University Football coach Myers Hendrickson has announced some staffing changes for the Coyote football program heading into the spring.

Hendrickson has selected Mike Famiglietti as offensive coordinator. Famiglietti rejoins Hendrickson as both were on staff at Northern State (S.D.) in 2018.

“I am extremely excited to add Mike Famiglietti to our staff. Coach Fam is an outstanding leader, dynamic recruiter, and most importantly a great person,” Hendrickson said. “He joins our program with great experience from all different levels of football. I am excited to get to work with him again, and continue to elevate Coyote Football.”

Prior to NSU, he was an assistant coach at Wisconsin Lutheran and prior to WLC, he coached at the University of North Dakota.

Hendrickson and Famiglietti also played together at Western Illinois.

With the addition of Famiglietti, Hendrickson also made the announcement of other changes to the full-time coaching staff.

Matt Myers, who previously served as offensive coordinator, returns to the defensive side of the ball as defensive coordinator and will also serve as strength and conditioning coach, replacing John Michaletti, who left to take a similar position at Mount Marty College as the Lancers look to add football beginning in 2021.

Josh Lewis, who was on the staff as a graduate assistant the last two seasons, joins the staff full time as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator, replacing Bryant Beal, who left to join the coaching staff at Midland University.

“We have been able to keep continuity amongst our program, with Coach Matt Myers returning to the defensive side of the ball,” Hendrickson said. “Coach Myers has a great football mind, and will also serve as our strength and speed coordinator. I’m also very excited to continue to have Coach Josh Lewis on our staff serving as recruiting coordinator in addition to linebacker coach.”

