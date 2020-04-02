Kansas Wesleyan Claims 2019-20 KCAC Commissioner’s Cup

For the first time, Kansas Wesleyan University has claimed the KCAC Commissioner’s Cup. The shortened 2019-20 results were released on Thursday by the KCAC office. The KCAC has partnered with McCownGordon Construction as the Commissioner’s Cup sponsor.

“Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff work tirelessly to attain success, whether that’s on the court, in the classroom, or in elevating the student-athlete experience at Kansas Wesleyan University,” KWU Athletic Director Steve Wilson said. “I’m overwhelmed with pride for this institution and the people who put the work in to winning the KCAC Commissioners Cup.”

KWU held the lead in the Commissioner’s Cup standings after the fall season completed with 63.5 points, and added 39 points in the winter season, to finish with 102.5 points, just ahead of Friends who finished with 101.5 points. Friends had won the previous two Cups.

With the cancellation of the spring sports seasons by the NAIA due to COVID-19, spring sports results will not factor into this year’s final Cup standings.

“This is a wonderful win for the entire Coyote nation and our athletic programs,” said Kansas Wesleyan President Dr. Matt Thompson. “I’m so proud of our players, coaches, athletic trainers, athletics staff, and supporters who all played a role in this recognition. There is no doubt this is a well-deserved achievement for one of the NAIA’s top programs.”

Ottawa finished third in the standings after a strong showing in the winter sports season with 90 points. Saint Mary was fourth with 87 points, McPherson was fifth with 84, Southwestern sixth with 70.5, Bethany seventh with 65, Tabor eighth with 62.5, Avila ninth with 59, York tenth with 56.5, Bethel 11th with 55, Oklahoma Wesleyan 12th with 53.5 and Sterling was 13th with 53.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches, staff, community, alumni, friends, family, administrators, sponsors, donors and everyone that makes up the KWU community. This is a collective win,” Wilson said.

About the Commissioner’s Cup

In an effort to further recognize the achievements of its student-athletes and member institutions the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference developed an award for the institution that performs the greatest over the fall, winter, and spring athletic seasons. The KCAC Commissioner’s Cup will be awarded annually as a symbol of excellence in athletics representing 17 championships. Member institutions can earn points for their finish of each varsity team in those 17 officially recognized conference sports.

Points are assigned based on regular season finish for football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, and men’s and women’s tennis. In cross country, indoor track & field, and outdoor track & field the conference championship meet results will determine point values. To be a conference sport there must be six member institutions competing in that sport at the varsity level.

Teams who finish in first place will be awarded a maximum number of points equivalent to the total number of teams competing in that respective sport. Point tallies will continue in reverse order until the last place team has been awarded its corresponding point value (i.e. if a sport only has seven teams, point values will be given from the maximum 7 to 1). When two or more teams tie for final placing in the conference standings, each team will be awarded the average of the respective placing. For example, if three teams tied for second place in a sport with 11 teams, those three teams will be given the score of nine points because those three teams are occupying the second (10 points), third (9 points) and fourth (8 points) positions in the standings. The sum of those three positions (27 points) divided by the three teams yields an average score of nine points for each of the teams.

Previous Winners:

2012-13: Tabor College

2013-14: Ottawa University

2014-15: Friends University

2015-16: Friends University

2016-17: Tabor College

2017-18: Friends University

2018-19: Friends University

FINAL KCAC COMMISSIONER’S CUP STANDINGS