Kansas Wesleyan Athletics sets ticketing guidelines and attendance procedures for Fall 2020

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 25, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan University Athletics has announced its ticketing guidelines and fan attendance procedures for the fall 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be reduced attendance capacity at both the Graves Family Sports Complex and Mabee Arena. KWU will issue 487 available seats at football and soccer games and 324 available seats at volleyball matches. Ticket counts and procedures are broken down into five categories – Student Tickets, Faculty and Staff Tickets, Season Pass Holders, Student-Athlete Parents and Guests, and Single-Game Tickets. Guidelines for ticketing are outlined below.

All tickets and game admissions with be pre-issued by KWU Athletics Staff. There will be no walk-up ticket sales at either facility. Tickets will have a unique code that will be scanned at entry and the codes cannot be duplicated.

KWU will abide by all Saline County Health Department guidelines and requirements related to COVID-19, which includes mandatory face coverings for all attendees at both facilities. Other precautions will include screenings of all attendees, both temperature and verbal, and all attendees will be issued event-specific wristbands. There will be no tailgating allowed prior to football games, and all University lots and the lots to the south of the complex will be monitored.

University officials will jointly determine individuals that will receive season passes.

A pre-determined number of tickets will be available for student-athletes to be able to invite up to two guests to a game. Priority to those tickets will be determined by class per game, starting with seniors.

The entire policy for the fall 2020 season can be found here: Fall 2020 Fan and Ticketing Procedures

