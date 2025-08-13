Kansas Water Authority Accepting Applications

The Kansas Water Authority currently is accepting applications for all 14 Regional Advisory Committees (RAC) within the state.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, committee members will serve as a voice in their community and help shape statewide water planning.

Each RAC meets to discuss local water matters and advises the Kansas Water Authority and Kansas Water Office on the issues in their region. Committees are composed of local stakeholders and water professionals from diverse backgrounds, including agriculture, industry, public water supply, conservation, etc.

To apply to serve on a committee, click here. Applications must be submitted by September 30.