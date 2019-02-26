Salina, KS

Kansas Utility Customers to Get Bonus

KSAL StaffFebruary 26, 2019

Utility customers in Kansas will be getting a little bonus. In an order issued Monday afternoon, the Kansas Corporation Commission instructed Kansas Gas Service to return just over $17.9 million in tax savings to its customers.

According to the KCC, for residential customers, the return will mean a one-time bill credit of $22.78.

The savings resulted when the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced the corporate tax rate from $35% to 21% in January of last year. The KCC required utilities to track savings resulting from the tax cut and maintain those funds in a separate interest bearing regulatory account pending Commission review.

In a rate case filed in June, KGS asked to retain the accrued tax savings to offset its cost of service. The Commission determined that was not in the public interest and as the order states, “KGS has provided no evidence that returning the regulatory liability to its customers will endanger KGS’s health and viability in providing reliable, sufficient and efficient service”.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

