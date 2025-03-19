Kansas Travel Guide Wins Award

Kansas Tourism has earned a Gold Award for its 2024 Kansas Official Travel Guide, which provides information on the multitude of attractions, events, dining, lodging, outdoor adventures and travel resources found throughout the state.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, the award was given during the 33rd Annual North America Travel Journalist Association (NATJA) Awards Competition.

“This award celebrates not only the exceptional work our team has put into the guide, but also highlights Kansas as the vibrant and flourishing place it truly is,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “As Kansans, we know that this state is special. This recognition from NATJA firmly positions our state on the international stage as a premiere travel destination.”

Judges for the competition included award-winning newspaper and magazine editors as well as educators from across journalism disciplines.

“Our independent panel of judges remarked on the difficulty they had selecting winners,” NATJA CEO Helen Hernandez said. “We are proud of the winners of this year’s competition.”

“We are incredibly honored to bring home gold for our 2024 travel guide,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Our team pours their hearts into creating a publication that inspires travelers to explore the Sunflower State, from our wide-open prairies to our lively cities. We’re proud to showcase the best of Kansas and are grateful for this prestigious recognition.”

The NATJA awards are designed to exemplify the best of the best in travel journalism, photography and destination marketing from organizations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and elsewhere.

