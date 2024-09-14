Kansas Tourism Mobile Visitors Center Heading Out

You might soon see the Kansas Tourism Mobile Visitors Center (MVC) in your community.

According to the Kansas Department of Tourism, this eye-catching van, wrapped in a stunning Kansas sunset design, will travel to large attendance events both in and outside of Kansas, providing information about the Sunflower State and encouraging people to visit.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed joined Kansas Tourism Division Director Bridgette Jobe at the official launch ceremony, which took place in the Pride of Kansas Building on the fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

“The Mobile Visitors Center is an innovative, collaborative approach to telling our story,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It empowers us to expand our reach to more people than ever before. This dynamic initiative sends a strong message that Kansas is not just a great place to visit, but a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.”

The MVC was developed as a collaborative effort between Kansas Tourism, a division of the Kansas Department of Commerce, and the Kansas Department of Transportation. By combining resources and creativity, the two agencies have joined forces to find a fresh approach to promoting increased travel and residency in Kansas.

“Tourism drives economic growth and creates new opportunities in communities all across the state,”Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said.“The Mobile Visitors Center will expand the already powerful impact tourism has on the state economy, with visitors spending more than $8 billion here in 2023 alone.”

“Kansas offers some of the best highways in the country, and they are perfect for a road trip adventure,” Secretary of Transportation Calvin Reed said. “This Mobile Visitors Center will inspire visitors to explore further and spend more time discovering all that our state has to offer.”

The MVC will attend major sporting events, fairs, tradeshows and festivals. It will be operated by Kansas Tourism staff, or Inspiration Agents, who will provide comprehensive and personalized travel information to encourage exploration of Kansas’ many attractions.