Kansas Tax Deadline Extended

Kansas officials are joining federal officials in extending the tax filing deadline.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s office, Kansas 2020 individual income tax, fiduciary income tax, and Homestead or Property tax relief refund claim filings are extended to May 17th,bringing our state in line with the Internal Revenue Service tax-filing and payment deadline extension.

If a balance due is paid on or before May 17, 2021, penalty and fees will not be imposed. These extensions are outlined and executed through Kansas Department of Revenue Notice 21-01.

“Though COVID-19 cases continue to decline, signaling our return to normalcy, Kansas families are still assessing the full scope of the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “Extending the deadline gives needed relief for Kansans to fully account for the pandemic’s impact and complete their state returns accurately.”

No additional forms are required to benefit from the extension. The due dates for Kansas individual estimated tax payments has not changed.

For specific questions about a state tax filing, taxpayers can contact the Kansas Taxpayer Assistance Center at 785-368-8222, Monday through Friday, 8 am-4:45 pm, or by email at [email protected].