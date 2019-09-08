Kansas State Shuts Out Bowling Green

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Similarly to the season opener, Kansas State Head Coach Chris Klieman didn’t have much to worry about in the Wildcats’ game with Bowling Green on Saturday. K-State took the lead on the game’s first possession and never looked back.

At the end of the day, the scoreboard read Kansas State 52, Bowling Green 0. K-State’s first clean sheet of the season, but second all-time against the Falcons. The two teams had met just once prior, a 58-0 win in favor of Kansas State back in 1997, making the all-time score between the schools 110-0.

Skylar Thompson continued to command the offense with relative ease, throwing for 151 yards and two scores, while his running backs continued to shoulder heavy workloads and make his life easier. K-State’s stable of backs tallied 333 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the game.

While the offense did their job, the Wildcat defense did the same, completely shutting down any Bowling Green drive, and forcing the Falcons to a terrible 0-of-11 on third downs. To take the defense’s performance a step further, they held the Falcons to just five first downs and were on the field for an astoundingly low 44 total plays. (Last week the defense saw just 41 snaps against Nicholls)

Kansas State Head Coach Chris Klieman was encouraged by his team’s performance, but stated that they can’t stay satisfied with this performance and must continue to improve. “It’s hard to reflect on that 60 minutes of football that quickly, but obviously all facets of the game we have to improve upon, and that’s the challenge.”

Klieman, unsurprisingly, went on to say that although the performance was encouraging, they have to refocus in on the next task at hand.

The Wildcats will now head on the road for the first time this season to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville. MSU walloped the ‘Cats 31-10 in Manhattan last season, so revenge is on the minds of many of the K-State players, but focus is the name of the game.

“I mean, next Saturday we’ll make the same statements we make every other game. Just go out there, play, do what we gotta do, be in our gaps,” said Senior Defensive End Reggie Walker. “Just play ball that we know how to play.”

QUICK FACTS

Kansas State totaled more than 500 offensive yards against Bowling Green, marking the first time in program history that K-State broke the 500 yard mark in each of their first two games.

Kansas State improved to 2-0 with their win over Bowling Green, marking the eighth 2-0 start in the last 12 seasons for K-State. Chris Klieman became the seventh coach in school history to win their first two games.

Kansas State finished the game against Bowling Green with 333 rushing yards. Combined with last week’s 361 rushing yards against Nicholls, it marked the first time since 1965 that K-State rushed for over 300 yards in consecutive games to start the season.

POST GAME STATS

STAT BGSU KSU

Score 0 52

1st Downs 5 25

Rush-Yds 20-61 58-333

Pass Yds 79 188

Ps Att-Comp-Int 24-11-0 19-14-0

Total Plays-Yds 44-140 77-521

Fumb. Ret.-Yds 0-0 1-5

Punt Ret.-Yds 0-0 3-8

Kick Ret.-Yds 4-64 1-44

Int. Ret.-Yds 0-0 0-0

Punts (Avg.) 9 (44.0) 3 (37.3)

Fumb.-Lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-Yds 6-50 4-35

Possession Time 17:08 42:52

3rd Down Conv. 0 of 11 9 of 16

4th Down Conv. 0 of 2 2 of 2

Red Zn Scores-Opp 0-0 6-6

BOWLING GREEN

QB – Darius Wade 8-19, 79 yards

RB – Davon Jones 8 rush, 47 yards, 5.9 AVG

WR – Bryson Denley 3 receptions, 23 yards, 7.6 AVG

KANSAS STATE

QB – Skylar Thompson 10-13, 151 yards, 2 pass TD, 3 rush, 28 yards

RB – James Gilbert 8 rush, 103 yards, 2 TD, 12.9 AVG

RB – Jordon Brown 4 rush, 64 yards, 1 TD, 16.0 AVG

RB – Harry Trotter 9 rush, 24 yards, 1 TD, 2.4 AVG

RB – Joe Ervin 8 rush, 28 yards, 1 TD, 3.5 AVG

WR – Malik Knowles 5 receptions, 99 yards, 2 TD, 19.8AVG

SCORING SUMMARY

1st – 11:46 – KSU – Blake Lynch 24 yard FG, 3-0 KSU

1st – 5:57 – KSU – Jordon Brown 50 yard run (Lynch kick) 10-0 KSU

1st – 0:40 – KSU – James Gilbert 17 yard run (Lynch kick) 17-0 KSU

2nd – 12:26 – KSU – Harry Trotter 1 yard run (Lynch kick) 24-0 KSU

2nd – 7:42 – KSU – James Gilbert 5 yard run (Lynch kick) 31-0 KSU

2nd – 4:02 – KSU – Skylar Thompson 30 yard pass to Malik Knowles (Lynch kick) 38-0 KSU

3rd – 11:37 – KSU – Skylar Thompson 20 yard pass to Malik Knowles (Lynch kick) 45-0 KSU

4th – 9:45 – KSU – Joe Ervin 6 yard run (Lynch kick) 52-0 KSU (FINAL)

featured image courtesy of Charlie Riedel, AP