Kansas STARBASE Program Suspended

A program that teaches elementary school children science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) has been suspended. The Kansas STARBASE program, which operates in five cities across the state including Salina and employs 29 full-time staffers, is shutting down due to a halt in government funding.

STARBASE is operated by the Department of Defense. In Kansas it is administered by the National Guard. Along with teaching STEM, it also aims to inspire students to pursue STEM careers. According to the organization, the STARBASE program in Kansas is one of the largest programs in the nation.

“While my staff will feel real financial pain and miss teaching, my heart really goes out to the kids and their classroom teachers who no longer are able to come to STARBASE until funding is restored – those students have been looking forward to coming all year,” said Melissa Peat, Executive Director of DoD STARBASE Kansas. “Every month we are in this shortfall; approximately 1,000 students will miss out on the unique opportunity of attending Kansas STARBASE.”

Each year, the STARBASE program requires congressional support. During this continuing resolution legislation passed in late December, DoD STARBASE funding was greatly reduced from the prior year’s allocation causing a severe shortage in funds and triggering a temporary suspension of operations. This current funding resolution expires in March.

Peat said, “I am confident we will be able to re-ignite the STARBASE program, but our hands are tied until congress approves an FY25 budget that adequately funds the more than 90 DoD STARBASE programs across the country.”

Most STARBASE employees were put on leave without pay during this lapse in funding. Once the continuing resolution has been resolved, the STARBASE program will resume operations.

Since 1993, the STARBASE program in Kansas has provided engaging, hands-on 5-day STEM academies to more than 131,000 students across the state. Through immersive “hands-on, minds-on” activities in science, technology, engineering, and math, STARBASE has inspired and challenged young minds, fostering innovative problem solving.

The program serves students from diverse backgrounds, including those historically underrepresented in STEM fields and those from low-income communities who may not otherwise have access to these transformative opportunities.

The Kansas STARBASE program is sponsored by the Kansas National Guard and operates in coordination with Department of Defense to support their science, technology, engineering and math academies.

STARBASE’s 1.0 program is the primary focus of STARBASE. It provides 5th graders with 25 hours of STEM curriculum at a military installation. The goal is to motivate students to explore science, technology, engineering and math opportunities as they continue their education. The curriculum includes providing students with the opportunity to interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe real-world science, technology, engineering and math applications.

Photo via Kansas STARBASE