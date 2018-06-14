Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2018

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) has announced the members of the Class of 2018 who will be inducted on Sunday, October 7th in Wichita.

The KSHOF Class of 2018 consists of 13 members, including: three-time All-American K-State football player and NCAA record setting punt returner, Daivd Allen; three-time Missouri Valley Conference selection and all-time WSU women’s rebounding leader, Angela Buckner from Wichita; University of Missouri standout, ten year NBA veteran, and long-time NBA head and assistant coach, Larry Drew from Wyandotte; two-time All-American tennis selection at UCLA and professional tennis player, Buff Farrow from Wichita; 85-time KCAC Championship Southwestern College track and cross country coach Jim Helmer from Winfield; four-time NAIA All-American basketball player at Benedictine and member of 1967 National Championship team, Darryl Jones; founder and owner of the Kansas City Royals and long-time Kansas resident, Ewing Kauffman; three-time Big 12 Conference selection and K-State women’s basketball all-time three point shooting leader, Laurie Koehn from Moundridge; 2012 Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award winner and twelve year MLB veteran, Adam LaRoche from Fort Scott; 1998 KU basketball All-American and ten-time NBA All-Star, Paul Pierce; 1970 K-State football All-American and thirteen year NFL veteran, Clarence Scott; five-time state football championship coach at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, Chuck Smith from Pittsburg; thirteen-year MLB veteran and baseball scout, Mitch Webster from Larned. Ewing Kauffman will be honored posthumously. Attendance has not been confirmed with the entirety of the KSHOF Class of 2018 inductees at the time of this release.

The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Wichita. The 13 member class raises the total number of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees to 286. The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is in its 57th year of operation.

The 2018 Induction weekend will continue the following day as the KSHOF Golf Classic tees off on Monday, October 8, 2018, at Crestview Country Club in Wichita. Proceeds from the 2018 KSHOF Golf Classic will go toward the Boathouse Maintenance fund to provide much needed improvements and upgrades to the historic Wichita Boathouse, the home of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame. Several members of the Class of 2018 will be on hand at the KSHOF Golf Classic. Teams and sponsors interested in participating in the event can contact Jordan Poland at 316-262-2038 for more information.

Title sponsorship packages of the 2018 KSHOF Induction Ceremony and Golf Classic are still available. Fidelity Bank is a proud Legacy Sponsor of the 2018 KSHOF Induction Ceremony and Golf Classic.

Online sales for 2018 Induction Ceremony tickets go live Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at www.kshof.org. For ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities, please call 316-262-2038.