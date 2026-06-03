Man Accused of Making Explosives

A Salina man was arrested for allegedly making homemade fireworks and explosives.

According to Salina Police,on Tuesday the Salina Fire Department and Salina Police Department conducted a joint search warrant operation in the 2000 block of Page Ave. The State Fire Marshal, Riley County Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Salina Fire Department Hazmat assisted in carrying out the operation.

During the searched completed devices suspected of being homemade fireworks and explosives and numerous chemicals believed to be used in the manufacture of fireworks and explosives were seized. Those devices and chemicals were removed from the scene by Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians and disposed of.

33-year-old year old Christopher Leger of Salina was arrested in connection with the search warrant investigation. Leger was booked into the Saline County Jail on two counts of Arson associated with separate incidents where he is suspected of damaging an unoccupied residence by fire or explosion.

This investigation is on-going with the possibility of more chargesforthcoming. The Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department would like to thank the assisting agencies as well as the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Salina community members for their assistance in this investigation.