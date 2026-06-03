Be Inspired During Symphony at Sunset

This Saturday’s Symphony at Sunset, D-Day Commemoration Concert will cap off an amazing day in Abilene.

Salina Symphony Director Yaniv Segal joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the final concert for the season and the last planned performance of the Salina Symphony to coincide with the D-Day event at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

Segal explained the door should not be considered shut on future events with Eisenhower Center – or other outdoor venues that can bring the gift of music to the masses.

Segal, who recently signed a new 4-year contract extension with the symphony added he has a passion for sharing music, and the chance to inspire those they play for.

Coming up Saturday, June 6th: Symphony at Sunset, D-Day Commemoration Concert

4:00 p.m. Activities & Food Vendors

5:30 p.m. The Blades Concert

5:30 p.m. Harp Performance (Place of Meditation)

6:30 p.m. Mounted Color Guard Demonstration

7:00 p.m. 1st Infantry Division Band Concert

8:00 p.m. Mounted Color Guard Demonstration

8:30 p.m. Salina Symphony Concert

Things to know:

Bring your lawn chair

Free museum admission

RAIN DATE: Sunday, June 7