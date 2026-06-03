Zoo EV Charging Stations Open

New electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed at Rolling Hills Zoo, providing a convenient charging option for zoo guests and travelers while supporting the organization’s commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.

According to the Zoo the new EV charging stations were made possible through a competitive grant funded with federal dollars as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Community Chargers Pilot Program.

Located near the sidewalk entrance from the zoo’s north parking lot, the new charging station features four Level 2 charging ports, including one ADA accessible parking space. The chargers are available during the zoo’s normal operating hours and offer visitors the opportunity to charge their vehicles while exploring the zoo and wildlife museum.

“Providing EV charging stations is another way Rolling Hills Zoo can better serve our guests while supporting responsible stewardship of our natural resources,” said Ryan Van Zant, RHZ Executive Director. “As a conservation organization, we believe in caring for the resources entrusted to us.”

The charging stations are available through the ChargePoint network and can be located using the ChargePoint mobile app. The current charging rate is 33 cents per kilowatt-hour.

As electric vehicle ownership continues to grow across Kansas and the nation, the new charging stations will serve both local residents and travelers passing through the region, making Rolling Hills Zoo an ideal destination to recharge both vehicles and visitors.

The installation aligns with Rolling Hills Zoo’s mission to be responsible stewards of natural resources, protect wildlife and their habitats, and help guests to take meaningful actions that benefit wildlife and future generations.