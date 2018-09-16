Kansas Sheriff Deputy Killed

A Kansas sheriff deputy was killed in the line of duty Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Robert K. Kunze III was killed in the line of duty.

Kunze was responding to the report of a suspicious character. He located a suspect, who was armed with a .40 caliber handgun. As Kunze attempted to take the suspect into custody a struggle ensued. During the struggle both Kunze and the suspect were shot.

The suspect, who authorities were still trying to identify Sunday night, died at the scene. Kunze was transported to a hospital where he died.

The suspect has also been connected to several other recent crimes, including the theft of two vehicles and the theft of a .40 caliber handgun from a vehicle.

Deputy Kunze was 41 years old. He is survived by a wife and daughter.

Deputy Kunzie was a 12 year veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to his employment with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Kunze was a 6 year veteran of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.