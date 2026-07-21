Kansas Sailor Supports Fighter Jet Mission

Every sailor’s story of naval service is unique. For Petty Officer 2nd Class Svetlana Oursler, this story has ties to Kansas, where skills and values learned there are foundational to success in the Navy.

“I learned my work ethic from working multiple jobs starting at age 14,” Oursler said. “I was working three jobs in high school. My parents held me to a very high standard, so that reflects who I am today.”

Oursler, who is from the Wichita area, graduated from Kansas Connections Academy in 2021 and is working toward an associate degree in aviation maintenance from Embry-Riddle University.

Oursler joined the Navy four years ago.

“I joined the Navy to stop the cycle of doing the same thing every day,” Oursler said. “I’d been a figure skater my whole life, and I did the same thing every day. I was tired of it, but I wasn’t ready to go to college. I needed something to set me straight, and the Navy seemed like a good option. My dad served for 24 years in the Air Force, and my brother, Curtis Davis, is currently serving in the Navy as a gunner’s mate first class. So it made sense that I’d join.”

Today, Oursler serves as an aviation ordnanceman assigned to Fleet Readiness Center West onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore.

NAS Lemoore is home to Commander Strike Fighter Wing Pacific and Commander Joint Strike Fighter Wing. More than half of the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft reside here, and it is the only Navy installation to house the F-35C Lightning II.

Carrier strike groups and the embarked aviation squadrons are the cornerstone of U.S. naval power projection and sea power. They can quickly maneuver thousands of miles with the world’s most capable warships and top-notch sailors, remaining on station in areas of interest without relying on land bases or overflight agreements. U.S. Navy aircraft carriers are the most adaptable, lethal and survivable airfields in the world and their presence serves as the most credible commitment to our allies and partners.

Naval aviation provides the Navy and our nation with a flexible, adaptable, and lethal force to preserve peace, respond in crises and win decisively in combat. The U.S. Navy maintains and operates more than 2,000 aircraft to fulfill various mission sets in order to preserve the American way of life and ensure freedom, security and prosperity.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Oursler has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of working hard to make petty officer first class in under five years while being dual military with my husband, raising two kids and working toward my degree,” Oursler said. “I’m proud that I’ve been able to do this even after people told me it was impossible.”

Oursler serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. More information is available here: https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/

“Serving in the Navy means a lot,” Oursler said. “It means my children are well taken care of. I will continue to serve to protect them and better myself every day.”

Oursler is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my family for the support, specifically my mom, Elena Davis,” Oursler said. “She drops everything to come help me at home when my husband is deployed to make sure I can fulfill my duties.”

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Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink