Kansas Rides Now Online

There’s a new website in town. Kansas Rides, which can be found online at www.ksrides.org, was created to support the efforts of public transportation agencies across the state to provide more information to current and prospective customers about service options.

Transit services across rural Kansas are provided by a multitude of local providers. It is necessary to have a unifying theme or identity for all public transit services to increase coordination and public awareness. Kansas Rides was developed as just that. Transportation resources representing about 80 counties are listed on the website. Counties will continue to be added as information becomes available.

“We’re very pleased with the new website and trust the public will be to,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for north central Kansas. “We hope it provides users with a positive and informative channel through which they can learn more about public transit in Kansas and how we can help them improve their public transportation experience.”

The idea behind this new resource is to provide a one-stop shop for people needing to know about public transportation services in their area. On the website, you can do the following:

Get help finding a ride – organized by county

Sign up for news and updates

Learn about regional transportation options

Find social media links

Learn about possible employment opportunities

Meet regional Mobility Managers

This website does not take the place of local transportation websites, but just adds to the information that can be accessed by people across the state.

For more information about Kansas Rides, visit www.ksrides.org.