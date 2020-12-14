Kansas Ready to Begin Vaccinating

Coronavirus vaccines are being shipped out across the country. The first doses were shipped out early Sunday and the first shots are expected to be given on Monday.

Drug maker Pfizer said it would deliver some6.4 million doses in its initial shipment.

Officials are anticipating receiving 24,000 doses in the first shipment of the vaccine in Kansas, where it will be distributed to the state’s ultra-cold storage locations. Officials will not release these locations for security purposes. The vaccines will then be deployed to other locations across Kansas.

The initial vaccine distribution will be geared towards healthcare providers and long-term care residents, in line with CDC’s recommendations.

While the arrival of the vaccine is good news in the fight against the pandemic, experts caution it will take months to produce enough to vaccinate most Americans.