Kansas Reaches Settlement with Ex-coach Beaty

Kansas ended a prolonged contract settlement dispute with former football coach David Beaty by reaching a $2.55 million financial settlement, the school announced Friday.

Beaty was owed $3 million when the Jayhawks fired him in November 2018. His Kansas teams went 6-42 in four seasons.

“Today, Kansas Athletics entered into a $2.55 million financial settlement with former head football coach David Beaty, ending all litigation and disputes,” Kansas said in a statement. “Despite the settlement, the University maintains that the facts and principles behind its position remain intact.”

“For the betterment of KU, and driven by a willingness to move forward during a time of uncertainty in college athletics, the University has now put this matter behind us. All funds to be paid as part of the settlement will come from the original amount placed in escrow during the 2018-2019 fiscal year following Beaty’s separation from KU.”