Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 74 °

Kansas National Guard Helping With Hurricane Aid

KSAL StaffSeptember 19, 2018

The Kansas National Guard’s Joint Operations Center has received a tasking call from the North Carolina National Guard seeking support for an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request.

Four Kansas Army National Guard and eight Kansas Air National Guard nurses will provide support to North Carolina Public Health at local shelters in the Brunswick, North Carolina, area. The mission duration will be 14 days with two days travel time.

“We are grateful to the members of our Kansas National Guard for always being ready to lend a hand when called upon,” said Governor Jeff Colyer, “and thank them for their willingness to assist the people of North Carolina with much needed hurricane relief.

Two other Kansas Guardsmen are currently in Washington D.C. providing support to the National Guard Bureau for military intelligence and logistics, and nine Airmen from the 184th Intelligence Wing are in Wichita providing satellite imagery support.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Former KS Senator Endorses Kelly

A former Kansas Republican senator is endorsing the state's Democratic nominee for governor. Form...

September 19, 2018 Comments

Laptop Stolen From Salina Home

Kansas News

September 19, 2018

Kansas National Guard Helping With ...

Kansas News

September 19, 2018

County Fire Cause Extensive Damage ...

Top News

September 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Former KS Senator Endorse...
September 19, 2018Comments
Laptop Stolen From Salina...
September 19, 2018Comments
Kansas National Guard Hel...
September 19, 2018Comments
Kansas State University P...
September 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH