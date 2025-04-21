Three of Abilene’s popular tourist attractions are joining forces for an upcoming Mother’s Day weekend of historic adventure and great entertainment.

According to the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad, they are teaming up with the Seelye Mansion and the Great Plains Theater on Saturday, May 10, to produce what they say is “Kansas’ most unique Mother’s Day present”.

“Teatime with Jenny Seelye,” will be a historic re-enactment of lavish parties once hosted at the Seelye Mansion. And the railroad will also stage a “Great Plains Theater Weekend,” where GPT matinee goers can also enjoy an elegant meal on the Smoky Valley Limited dinner train that evening.

The railroad inaugurated the Seelye train last year, featuring recreated dessert items from recipes found in the mansion’s cookbook archives. This year, the event includes a tour of the Seelye Mansion, followed by the on-train tea party, where passengers will hear stories of Jenny Seelye’s lavish social gatherings, narrated by Seelye Mansion curator, Terry Tietjens. Amanda Collins, owner of Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro, is presenting a menu of chicken salad finger sandwiches with a hit of curry, and some original mansion desserts, including current scones with Devonshire style cream, fruit salad, cheese puffs, devil’s food cake with Seelye chocolate icing, and old fashioned lemon bars. Black English breakfast tea or Seelye old fashioned fruit punch will also be served.

Tickets for the combination mansion tour and tea party can be purchased at the A&SV website, asvrr.org. Persons who want the Seelye train without the mansion tour can also buy tickets separately at the website.

The Mother’s Day weekend also features the Great Plains Theater’s Saturday matinee performance of “Steel Magnolias,” the play that inspired the 1989 film. Curtain time is 2:00 p.m. GPT and the A&SV are offering a combination package, where theater patrons can attend the matinee and then enjoy dinner on the A&SV’s Smoky Valley Limited. The Limited’s Mother’s Day train features a menu of salmon or smothered chicken, prepared by Broadway Station in Herington.

According to A&SV President and General Manager, GPT patrons will be seated in the Eveland Creek car, which has a maximum of 56 seats. Boelling said people wanting to purchase the combination package must do so through the GPT box office by calling 785-263-4574. Patrons will declare their train seating preference and menu options at that time. Persons wanting to simply buy Mother’s Day dinner train tickets can do so through the railroad’s website, asvrr.org.

“This will be a Mother’s Day unlike any other in Kansas,” said Boelling. “The cooperation of our museum partners with our excursion and dinner trains means there’s always something special going on in Abilene.”