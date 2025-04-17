Kansas Measles Outbreak Growing

A measles outbreak in Kansas is continuing to grow.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there were 37 known cases in eight counties as of Wednesday. Thirty of the patients are unvaccinated against measles, and most of the cases involve juveniles between the ages of five and 17.

While measles is highly contagious, vaccination remains the best protection against illness and spread. The best way to prevent measles is to get the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread from an infected person to others from four days before, to four days after the rash appears.

Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important for anyone exposed and experiencing symptoms to isolate from others with the exception of visiting a health care provider.