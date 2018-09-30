Kansas Masons Sponsoring Free Hearing Screenings From FHSU

Lindsborg will be the first of six free hearing screenings, funded by the Kansas Masons, offered again this fall and next spring in western Kansas communities by Fort Hays State University.

“The FHSU Herndon Clinic in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders is very fortunate to have received a large grant from the Kansas Masons to support adult speech, language and hearing services in western Kansas,” said Marcy Beougher, speech-language pathologist and an instructor in the department.

The grant is continuing to provide numerous opportunities for individuals of all ages in western Kansas to receive important health screening services that are currently scarce or difficult to access.

“In the last two academic calendar years, we have completed screenings in 12 different communities. We have completed over 450 screenings to date and have made audiological or medical referrals for nearly 65 percent of the participants,” said Beougher.

The first hearing screening will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Lindsborg Lodge No. 397 in the Bethany Home Activity Room, 321 North Cedar St., Lindsborg.

Appointments are encouraged to be scheduled ahead of time, but walk-ins will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each site will have four stations, with each screening lasting approximately 15 minutes. Results, follow-up information and ear plugs will also be provided. There will be no hearing aid sales.

Screenings are provided by graduate students from the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. Beougher will organize the screenings.

Screenings will also be held in Atwood and Dodge City in the fall semester and Anthony, Great Bend and Belleville in the spring semester. Times, dates and actual screening sites will be announced later.

“We are incredibly thankful for the financial support from the Kansas Masonic Foundation, which has helped us take this important free service to individuals in numerous locations in Kansas,” said Beougher. “Our graduate students gain valuable clinical hours from this screening experience,” she added.

To schedule an appointment for the Lindsborg screening, contact Chet Peterson at 785-227-3880 or [email protected]. For more information, visit fhsu.edu/herndon-clinic/ or contact the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at 785-628-5366.