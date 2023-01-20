Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream.

Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday.

The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st Street in Overland Park. The winning raffle ticket was bought at another QuikTrip on West Dennis Avenue in Olathe.

To no one’s surprise, both winners have decided to remain anonymous.