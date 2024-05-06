AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

Maize South currently sits atop all three of spring standings in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I as the seasons prepare for the 2024 spring postseason.

The Maverick baseball team is 18-3, 9-1, the Lady Maverick softball team is 18-3, 8-2 while the Lady Maverick soccer team is 14-0, 5-0 on the season.

The Salina South Cougar baseball team is 11-11, 4-8 and in 5th place in the AVCTL I. The Lady Cougar softball team is 14-8, 6-6 and in 4th place while the Lady Cougar soccer team is 2-11, 0-5 and in 7th place.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team split a doubleheader against Newton on Friday, falling 13-2 in the opener but winning the 2nd game 1-0. … The Lady Colt softball team split a doubleheader against Newton on Friday, winning the opener 10-7 but losing the 2nd game 14-9. … The Lady Colt soccer team lost 6-0 against Valley Center on Thursday.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team lost 5-0 against Bishop Carroll on Friday. … The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Maize South on Friday, falling 6-2 and 3-0.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team split a doubleheader against Maize on Friday, winning the opener 3-2, but losing the 2nd game 6-3. … The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by Maize on Friday, falling 15-5 and 10-1. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 6-1 against Maize South on Thursday.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team split a doubleheader against Hutchinson on Friday, falling 3-2 in the opener but winning the 2nd game 6-3. … The Lady Eagle softball team swept a doubleheader against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Monday, winning 9-0 and 11-0. The Lady Eagles swept Hutchinson on Friday, winning 15-5 and 10-1. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Newton 5-0 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 4-2 against Bishop Carroll on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team swept a doubleheader against Derby on Friday, winning 6-2 and 3-0. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Newton 10-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Hutchinson 6-1 on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team defeated Andover Central 11-8 on Wednesday. The Railers split with Campus on Friday, winning the opener 13-2 but losing the 2nd game 1-0. … The Lady Railer softball team split a doubleheader against Campus on Friday, losing the opener 10-7 but winning the 2nd game 14-9. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 10-2 against Maize South on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 5-0 against Maize on Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team swept Salina rival Salina Central Tuesday, winning 11-4 and 17-1. The Cougars split a pair of games on Friday, losing 8-2 against McPherson but defeating Great Bend 6-3. … The Lady Cougar softball team swept Salina rival Salina Central on Tuesday, winning 9-6 and 7-0. The Lady Cougars split a pair of games on Friday, losing 6-5 against Great Bend but defeating Junction City 11-1.