Heart of America Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Sedgwick Cardinal baseball team currently sits atop the Heart of America Conference baseball standings as the HOA teams prepare for 2024 spring postseason competition.

The Remington Lady Broncos sit atop the HOA softball standings.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal baseball team has a 6-14, 59 record and is 5th place while the Lady Cardinal softball team is 12-4, 8-4 and in 4th place in the HOA.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog baseball team swept Republic County Tuesday, winning 16-4 and 15-1. The Bulldogs got swept by Hutchinson Trinity 12-2 and 15-8 on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader against Hutchison Trinity on Friday, losing the opener 10-9 but winning the 2nd game 16-14.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal baseball team got swept by Sedgwick 16-0 and 13-3 on Friday. … The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept by Sterling on Tuesday, falling 5-2 and 9-8. The Lady Cardinals split with Sedgwick on Friday, winning the opener 10-5 but losing the 2nd game 9-5.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic baseball team got swept by Canton-Galva on Tuesday, falling 7-4 and 17-1. The Celtics swept Bennington 12-2 and 15-8 on Friday. … The Lady Celtic softball team split a doubleheader against Canton-Galva on Tuesday, winning the opener 14-12 but losing the 2nd game 9-8. The Lady Celtics split with Bennington on Friday, winning the opener 10-9 but losing the 2nd game 16-14.

INMAN

The Teuton baseball team finished the regular season with an 8-10 record and will play host to Ell-Saline this Friday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional baseball tournament.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team swept Moundridge on Tuesday, winning 14-1 and 10-0. … The Lady Warrior softball team split a doubleheader with Moundridge on Tuesday, winning the opener 14-13 but losing the 2nd game 15-2.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball team got swept by Marion on Tuesday, falling 14-1 and 10-0. The Wildcats swept Little River 16-4 and 17-0 on Friday. … The Lady Wildcat softball team split a doubleheader with Marion on Tuesday, losing the first game 14-13 but winning the 2nd game 15-2. The Lady Wildcats swept Little River 22-8 and 18-11 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team met up against Little River for what was scheduled to be a doubleheader. The Lady Broncos won the opener 13-3 but the 2nd game got rained out.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal baseball team swept Ell-Saline 16-0 and 13-3 on Friday. … The Lady Cardinals softball team split a doubleheader against Ell-Saline on Friday, losing the opener 10-5 but winning the 2nd game 9-5.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team swept Ell-Saline on Tuesday, winning 5-2 and 9-8. The Lady Black Bears got swept by Canton-Galva on Friday, falling 7-4 and 8-6.