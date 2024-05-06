AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Eisenhower Lady Tigers currently sit atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II softball and soccer standings as the AVCTL II heads into the 2024 spring post season. The Andover Trojan baseball team sits atop the AVCTL II baseball standings.

The Salina Central Mustang baseball team is currently 7-16, 3-7 and in 6th place in the AVCTL II. The Lady Mustang softball team is currently 7-15, 0-8 and in 7th place in the AVCTL II while the Lady Mustang soccer team is 2-12, 0-5 and in 7th place in the AVCTL II.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Wednesday, losing the opener 10-0 but winning the 2nd game 7-0. The Trojans defeated Pittsburg 10-6 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team played to a 1-1 tie against Eisenhower on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball team split a pair of games Wednesday, defeating Mulvane 7-6 but losing against Newton 11-8. The Jaguars defeated Emporia 5-0 on Friday. … The Lady Jaguar softball team got swept by Mulvane on Wednesday, falling 12-8 and 11-1. The Lady Jaguars went 2-0 over the weekend in the Emporia, defeating Mill Valley 8-2 on Friday and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team shut out Salina Central 10-0 on Monday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Arkansas City 5-0 on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Salina Central on Friday, falling 3-2 and 6-5. … The Lady Bulldog softball team played Valley Center on Tuesday in what was scheduled as a doubleheader. The two teams got the first game played, which the Lady Bulldogs won 5-1, but the 2nd game got rained out. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 5-0 against Andover Central on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader against Valley Center on Friday, winning the opener 5-3 but losing the 2nd game 7-6. … The Lady Tiger soccer tied Andover 1-1 on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team got swept by Salina rival Salina South Tuesday, falling 11-4 and 17-1. The Mustangs swept Arkansas City on Friday, winning 3-2 and 6-5. … The Lady Mustang softball team got swept by Salina rival Salina South on Tuesday, falling 9-6 and 7-0. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 10-0 against Andover Central on Monday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team met up with Arkansas City on Tuesday for what was supposed to be a doubleheader, but Mother Nature had other ideas. The Lady Hornets lost to Arkansas City 5-1 in the first game, but the 2nd game got rained out. The Lady Hornets split with Eisenhower on Friday, losing the 1st game 5-3 but winning the 2nd game 7-6. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Campus 6-0 on Thursday.