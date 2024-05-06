Pistol, Power Tools Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a number of power tools and a pistol from a worksite.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that the owner of a recently purchased property in the 200 block of East Jewell is now the victim of a residential burglary.

Police say sometime between April 30th and May 3rd, someone broke a window to gain access into the house and removed hand tools, power tools, an air compressor, paint sprayer, garden tiller plus a sword and a pistol.

Loss and damage is listed at $5,060.