Acquaintance Sought in Vehicle Theft

Salina Police are looking for a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.

According to Police Captain David Villanueva, officers located a 2006 Saturn Vue that was abandoned in a hotel parking lot in the 1800 block of N. 9th Street on Sunday.

Police say the victim, a disabled 65-year-old female told investigators she did not give permission for anyone to drive her vehicle and reported the car stolen on Sunday morning around 10:30am.

About two hours later, an officer spotted the car and reported the keys were not inside. Authorities want to interview a person who walks the victim’s dogs in her North 2nd Street neighborhood and may know something about the case.