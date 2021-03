A Kansas lawmaker from Wichita is under arrest.

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was arrested yesterday and booked for DUI and fleeing law enforcement. The “Kansas City Star” reports that Suellentrop is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate-70 in Topeka and leading Capitol Police on a brief pursuit.

Suellentrop appeared in Shawnee County District Court where a judge released him citing the failure to include pertinent information in his arrest report.