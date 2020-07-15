Kansas High School Athletics Delayed, KSHSAA to Regroup

Pat StrathmanJuly 15, 2020

High school activities are still a go for the upcoming fall.

However, sports in the state of Kansas won’t start on time.

Governor Laura Kelly is set to sign an executive order next week, mandating that all Kansas schools remain closed until after Labor Day, Sept. 7. Kelly made it clear during a Wednesday press conference that her order will affect the Kansas State High School Activities Association, setting back the fall sports season.

Sept. 4 was supposed to be the start of high school football competition. Girls golf and tennis were set to begin Aug. 21.

Now, the wait of a plan from KSHSAA commences. KSHSAA was prepared to unveil a game plan Friday, July 17. Instead, the group plans to group.

“The KSHSAA believes participation in school and school activities is critical for the students of Kansas, and we strive to provide those opportunities for students this fall,” KSHSAA said in a statement released Wednesday. “This Friday (July 17), the KSHSAA had planned to distribute considerations and guidance for all fall activities to take place starting Aug. 17.”

“With the announcement today (July 15) from Gov. Kelly, we will not release any information Friday. Rather, we will go back and look at models and plans that are in place with a delayed start and release information when appropriate.”

Wednesday’s announcement came just two weeks after KSHSAA hosted a virtual news conference about the state of fall athletics. Executive director Bill Faflick said that he anticipated some member schools would not complete a full nine-game football schedule this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

