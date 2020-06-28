Kansas Grand Slam Tournament – Day 3 Results

Day One Results

16U – McPherson vs Salina Eagles – 24-7 McPherson

16U – Hays Eagles vs. Topeka Scrappers – 8-0 Hays

16U – Omaha Wolfe Electric vs Manhattan Warriors – 13-6 Omaha Wolfe Electric

18U – Hutchinson vs Great Bend Chiefs – 8-0 Great Bend

16U – Topeka Scrappers vs Salina Hawks – 11-3 Salina Hawks

18U –Kansas Senators vs Hays Eagles – 13-11 Hays

16U – Hays Eagles vs Omaha Sportsclips – 12-4 Omaha Sportsclips

18U – Hutchinson vs Topeka Scrappers – 12-0 Topeka

18U – Salina Falcons vs Millard North – 14-0 Millard North

Day Two Results

18U – Hays Eagles vs Millard North – 14-4 Millard North

16U – Salina Hawks vs Hays Eagles – 17-3 Salina Hawks

16U – Manhattan Warriors vs McPherson – 8-5 McPherson

16U – Omaha Sports Clips vs Topeka Scrappers – 4-2 Omaha Sportsclips

18U- Great Bend vs Topeka Scrappers – 17-0 Topeka

18U – Salina Falcons vs Hays Eagles –14-12 Hays

18U – Wichita Sluggers vs Hutchinson – 9-8 Hutchinson

16U – Salina Eagles vs Manhattan Warriors – 10-9 Manhattan

18U – Kansas Senators vs Salina Falcons – 13-5 Kansas Senators

16U – McPherson vs Omaha Wolfe Electric – 15-0 McPherson

Saturday, June 27

16U – Omaha Sportsclips vs Salina Hawks – 5-3 Salina Hawks

18U – Wichita Sluggers vs Great Bend – 4-3 Great Bend

16U – Salina Eagles vs Omaha Wolfe Electric – 10-5 Omaha

18U – Topeka Scrappers vs Wichita Sluggers** – 10-2 Topeka

18U – Millard North vs. Kansas Senators** – 16-0 Millard North

16U – Bracket Quarterfinals – Pool A# 2 vs Pool B #3: Omaha Wolfe Electric vs Topeka Scrappers – 4-3 Omaha

16U – Bracket Quarterfinals – Pool B #2 vs Pool A #3 – Omaha Sportsclip vs Manhattan Warriors – 15-0 Omaha

18U – Bracket Quarterfinals – Pool A #2 vs. Pool B #3 – Hays Eagles vs Hutchinson – 10-9 Hays

18U – Bracket Quarterfinals – Pool B #2 vs Pool A #3 – Great Bend Chiefs vs Kansas Senators – 10-5 Senators

Sunday, June 28

10:00 16U – Pool A #4 vs. Pool B #4**: Salina Eagles vs Hays Eagles

12:00 16U-Bracket Semifinals – McPherson vs Omaha Sportsclips; 16U – Bracket Semifinals – Salina Hawks vs Omaha Wolfe Electric

2:15 18U – Bracket Semifinals – Millard North vs KS Senators; 18U – Bracket Semifinals – Topeka Scrappers vs Hays Eagles

4:30 16U – Championship Game

5:00 18U – Championship Game

Team underlined is the home team.

** — Coin flip decides home team in these games.

In bracket play, team with better seed is the home team.

In championship game, there is a coin flip if the two teams have the same seeding.