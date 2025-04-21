Kansas Goes “Orange” This Week

The Sunflower state is celebrating this week by going orange in honor of highway workers.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has officially proclaimed April 21st – April 25th as “National Work Zone Awareness Week” in Kansas. Across the state, buildings, bridges and fountains will shine in orange throughout the week. Those areas include:

Governor’s Mansion in Topeka

in Topeka Visitors Center in the Capitol

in the Capitol Front of the Topeka City Hall building

building Front of the Wichita City Hall building

building Evergy Plaza in Topeka

in Topeka Downtown Kansas Avenue lights in Topeka

lights in Topeka Bridges at U.S. 54/Webb Road junction and U.S. 54/Greenwich Road in Wichita

at and in Wichita Bridge at I-35/119 th Street in Olathe

at in Olathe Travel Information Center on I-70 near Goodland

on I-70 near Goodland Kansas Turnpike Authority buildings in Topeka and Wichita

Kansans are encouraged to participate by wearing orange clothing, especially on “Go Orange Day” on Wednesday, April 23rd. This is meant to show support/appreciation for highway workers and their continual efforts.

Past stories written by highway workers’ close calls, or getting hit in work zones are being featured. A story by Shirley McDonald, who lost her son in a work zone crash will also be included. The series began on Friday, April 18th and continues each day this week at kansastransportation.blogspot.com.

The “Go Orange” effort is part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, which is a national safety campaign that KDOT and numerous partner organizations participate in every year. The campaign highlights the dangers faced by highway workers and motorists in work zones and encourages motorists to use safer driving behavior.

Photo Courtesy of the Kansas Department of Transportation