Kansas Football vs. Lindenwood Gameday Information

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks open the 2024 football season on Thursday, August 29, against Lindenwood. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. from Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, the first of two games that KU will play at the stadium this season.

Some information for fans to know before attending the game:

Pregame Schedule of Events:

2 p.m. – Parking Lots Open

4 p.m. – Gameday Fanfest presented by Electric Park on the Mazuma Plaza begins

This event features music, food and beverage, tailgating games, kids activities, sponsor activations and much more. Mazuma Plaza is located on the west side of Children’s Mercy Park off of Sporting Way

4:45 p.m. – Hawk Walk in Gameday Fanfest presented by Electric Park

As the Jayhawks arrive at Children’s Mercy Park, the team will walk through the event taking place on Mazuma Plaza before entering the stadium to prepare for kickoff

5:00 p.m. – The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be making an appearance outside the stadium

5:30 p.m. – Gates open for all fans

7:02 p.m. – Kickoff of the 2024 season opener

Parking

Parking lots open five hours prior to kickoff. Ticket holders who have not pre-purchased parking permits can park in the Hollywood Casino parking garage located near the intersection of Daytona Drive and Richmond Drive just south of Children’s Mercy Park. The garage access is on a first-come, first-served basis and also offers a shuttle to Children’s Mercy Park.

Tickets

For the 2024 season, Kansas Football season tickets for games that are held at Children’s Mercy Park will now be accessible in the SeatGeek App and using the email address you provided to Kansas Athletics to access tickets on your mobile device. We strongly encourage all ticket holders to login and ensure they can access their tickets in advance of gameday. For more information on best practices for accessing, transferring and reselling tickets, click here.

While the first two games at Children’s Mercy Park are sold out, four game season tickets for the games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are still available and can be purchased by clicking here.

For any questions on account information, please contact the Kansas Athletics Ticket Office at 785-864-3141 or at [email protected].

Student Tickets

Students who purchased the Sports Combo Pass are encouraged to check their email to claim their ticket for the Lindenwood game. The student section will include sections S1 – S9, with band in S4 and S5, along with unique standing room only areas on the north side of the venue. The first 2,000 students will receive an exclusive Kansas Football jersey, courtesy of Kansas Lottery. Student Sport Combo Passes are still available for purchase and include access to home football and men’s basketball games. For more information or to purchase your pass, click here.

Concessions and Amenities

Children’s Mercy Park has several different concession options, including: Brat & Bräu, Kickin’ Chicken, El Capitan, American Royal, State Line Burger, Kan-za City Pizza Co. and Shield Club South Grill. For a full list with locations and products, click here.

Children’s Mercy Park is known for providing personalized and unforgettable experiences to fans that is unrivaled. The venue is cashless and allows only clear bags that measure 12” x 12” x 6” or smaller. Fans should be prepared to open their bags for inspection and may be asked by security associates to shift and possibly remove the contents. All bags are subject to search and this inspection is considered a condition of entry.

Click here to view the full stadium guide, which features many frequently asked questions.