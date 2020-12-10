Salina, KS

Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Canceled

KU Athletics ReleaseDecember 10, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas at Kansas football game scheduled for Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to the shutdown of football operations at the University of Texas as a result of recent positive tests for COVID-19.  The Big 12 Conference determined the game will not be re-scheduled and has declared it “no contest”.

“I am very disappointed our team won’t get another chance to compete this season, but unfortunately that is out of our control,” said Head Coach Les Miles. “Our team played very hard last week on the road, and I know they were eager to get back on the field to face a very good Texas team this weekend. With our season complete, I would be remiss not to recognize our student-athletes and staff for diligently following the medical guidelines set for them this year. I am very proud of their efforts and proud to be the head coach of this football team. Rock Chalk, Jayhawk.”

