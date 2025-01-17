Kansas Farmers Win in National Corn Yield Contest

2024 was a good year for many Kansas corn farmers and two will take home national awards for their entries in the National Corn Yield Contest.

Austin Taylor, White Cloud, placed second nationally in the No-Till Non-Irrigated class with a yield of 330.84 bushels per acre with Taylor Seed Farms 2213 seed.

Alex Noll, Winchester, placed third nationally in the Conventional Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 340.39 bushels per acre with DEKALB DKC68-35RIB seed.

Kansas Corn congratulates the two national winners and the state winners of each class. The two national winners, and six state NCYC winners all entered crops with yields over 300 bushels per acre.

“We are excited to see these big yields from our Kansas members and also excited that two of our members received national honors in the National Corn Yield Contest. This is the first time all of our top winners exceeded 300 bushels per acre,” Kansas Corn Director of Grower Services Emily Koop said. “We are now tabulating the results for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest, which awards prizes by district as well as awards for the overall top irrigated and non-irrigated winners.”

Below is a listing of the top Kansas NCYC entries for each class.

Conventional Non-Irrigated

Devin Taylor, White Cloud—320.07 bu/acre; Taylor Seed Farms 6015

* Alex Noll, Winchester, was a national winner; NCYC removes national winners from the state NCYC awards.

No-Till Non-Irrigated

David Koelzer, Onaga—308.42 bu/acre; DEKALB DKC68-35RIB

*Austin Taylor, White Cloud, was a national winner; NCYC removes national winners from the state NCYC awards.

Strip, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Non-Irrigated

Jeff Koelzer, Onaga—323.12 bu/acre , DEKALB DKC68-35RIB

No-Till Irrigated

Todd Cyr, Clyde—302.29 bu/acre; DEKALB DKC70-27RIB

Strip, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Irrigated

Traci Noll, Winchester—328.98 bu/acre; DEKALB DKC66-06RIB

Conventional Irrigated

Grant Webber, Sublette—324.79 bu/acre; Pioneer P1718AML

The Kansas Corn Yield Contest winners will be announced later this month. The Kansas Corn Yield Contest awards prizes by district, and also recognizes the top non-irrigated and irrigated yields in the state.