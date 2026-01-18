Kansas Farm Family Honored

A Kansas farm family has been honored for their conservation efforts. Kevin Wiltse and his family have received the Kansas Leopold Conservation Award.

According to Kansas Farm Bureau, Wiltse, his wife Amanda, and their three children farm with his mother. Wiltse Family Farms consists of native range and dryland cropland near Timken in Rush County. They were presented with the $10,000 award at the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts’ Annual Convention.

“We’re so grateful for stewards like the Wiltse family who recognize conservation is an investment in the prosperity of future generations,” said Joe Newland, Kansas Farm Bureau President. “Kevin and Amanda show the tangible rewards of caring for their land, and they are an extraordinary example for the rest of us in agriculture.”

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Awards honor landowners who inspire others with their dedication to environmental improvement. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold advocated for “a land ethic,” an ethical relationship between people and the land they manage.

After many years of recognizing outstanding stewardship through KFB’s Natural Resources Award, Kansas Farm Bureau will transition its support to the Leopold Award in Kansas.

“I can think of no better honor than the Leopold Conservation Award to recognize our members who’ve committed to maintaining productive lands through innovation and voluntary conservation for future generations,” Newland says.

This change allows KFB to recognize farmers and ranchers through a nationally recognized program that elevates the conservation of farmers and ranchers at the state and national level.

_ _ _

Sand County Foundation’s release honoring the Wiltse family here.

For more information, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.