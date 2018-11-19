Kansas Drivers Thankful for Falling Gas Prices

Motorists in Kansas and across America can add cheaper gas prices to their list of things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. As nearly 49 million motorists nationwide take to the roads for the upcoming holiday, they can enjoy some of the lowest prices at the pumps in 2018.

Kansas pump prices

Today’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Kansas is $2.36, which is down 11 cents in the past week, down 33 cents from one month ago, and four cents lower than one year ago.

The rapidly falling gas prices of late in Kansas have earned some important distinctions for their affordability:

Kansas currently has the 8 th cheapest gas prices in the country.

cheapest gas prices in the country. The 33-cent price decline in Kansas in the past month ranks as the 6th largest drop in America.

“Despite seeing higher gas prices throughout most of 2018 compared to last year, Kansans hitting the road for Thanksgiving will find pump prices that have fallen significantly in the past month and which are now cheaper than a year ago as well,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “When it comes time to fill up during the trip, motorists should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may have prices more expensive than in-town. Before setting out for the long Thanksgiving weekend, AAA recommends motorists download the free AAA Mobile app to find the lowest gas prices in their area.”

As usual, today’s average gas prices across Kansas vary by location:

Dodge City – $2.37

Emporia – $2.37

Goodland – $2.48

Hays – $2.44

Kansas City, Kan. – $2.34

Lawrence – $2.24

Manhattan – $2.57

Pittsburg – $2.32

Salina – $2.29

Topeka – $2.44

Wichita – $2.26

Today’s gas price extremes in Kansas are:

HIGH: Elkhart (Morton County) – $2.80

LOW: Benton (Butler County) – $2.18

Gas prices across America

Today’s national gas price average is $2.62, which is eight cents less than a week ago and the largest one-week decline in pump price this year. A year ago, the average national price was $2.54.

Many times, the downward trend in gas prices is typical at this time of year, when refineries have switched over to the less expensive winter blend of gasoline and demand drops off. If the price of crude oil continues to fall, drivers will see even cheaper pump prices as we close out the year.

Ways to save even more on gas

Despite the recent relief in gas prices, there are things drivers can do to get better gas mileage and save even more money during road trips: